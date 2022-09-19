Two Portage County businesses compete in “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voting is now open for Wisconsin residents to vote for their favorite “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”.

Two businesses in Stevens Point are eyeing the prize. Bringing forward their best products to compete in the seventh annual contest.

Sunset Point Winery entered with their portable wine pouches and Feltz’s Dairy Store entered with their cheese curds.

This vote will determine the top 16 winners, where they will face head-to-head mashups in the next few weeks.

Voting is now open and ends Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 5:00 pm.

To cast your vote, click here.

