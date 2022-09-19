News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Suspect in 1985 cold case murder expected to appear in court Monday

Donald Maier
Donald Maier(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The suspect in a 1985 Wisconsin Rapids murder case is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon.

Donald Maier, 60, is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving a sentence in a stalking case. Maier is scheduled for an initial appearance, preliminary hearing and arraignment in Wood County Court Monday at 2:45 p.m. Maier was scheduled to appear in court by video on September 7, but refused to leave his jail cell and gave a lieutenant at the jail a letter to submit as evidence.

Maier is charged with the murder of Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in his bed in his home on July 17, 1985.

Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill
1 person dead in Lincoln County motorcycle crash
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
Wausau Police said a student and teacher got into a physical fight on Sept. 14
Wausau School District, police investigating fight between student and teacher captured by cellphone video
Adam Darr and Brianna Johnson got engaged at GiGi's playground on Saturday.
Surprise engagement at GiGi’s Playhouse

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with college presidents about...
Vice President Harris to visit Milwaukee
A Walk In Their Shoes Colin Hanson
A Walk In Their Shoes Colin Hanson
7 Things You Need To Know for September 19th, 2022
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs behind teammate running back AJ Dillon...
Running backs 1A and 1B lead the Packers offense