Suspect in 1985 cold case murder expected to appear in court Monday

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The suspect in a 1985 Wisconsin Rapids murder case is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon.

Donald Maier, 60, is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody in a Racine prison serving a sentence in a stalking case. Maier is scheduled for an initial appearance, preliminary hearing and arraignment in Wood County Court Monday at 2:45 p.m. Maier was scheduled to appear in court by video on September 7, but refused to leave his jail cell and gave a lieutenant at the jail a letter to submit as evidence.

Maier is charged with the murder of Benny Scruggs. Scruggs was found stabbed to death in his bed in his home on July 17, 1985.

Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985) (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.