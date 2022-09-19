Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

UPDATED with statement from the Green Bay Packers and a new email address specifically for responding to this issue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.

Local credit union Prospera posted on Facebook that it had spoken with officials at Lambeau Field. Those officials are directing people to contact Lambeau Field food service provider Delaware North.

A statement from the Green Bay Packers says the problem was reported worldwide with services using FreedomPay, a payment processor. The Packers say these charges are listed as “pending” and those duplicate charges will not be completed.

“FreedomPay is currently voiding all duplicate transactions before they are processed, and those transactions should be voided from each customers’ account shortly,” the Packers said.

“Fans who experience any ongoing issues in the next few days with their credit or debit card transactions from Sunday night’s game may contact GBPaymentSupport@delawarenorth.com.”

Lambeau Field is completely cashless.

The Milwaukee Brewers also experienced an issue with their cashless system Sunday. Devices used for food and drink vendors shut down, resulting in “at least tens of thousands of overall lost revenue dollars as well as lost commission and tip opportunities for many of the workers.”

The problem, too, was traced to the FreedomPay platform that is used at American Family Field.

