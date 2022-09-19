News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Running backs 1A and 1B lead the Packers offense

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 193 rushing yards in the Packers win over the Bears
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs behind teammate running back AJ Dillon...
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs behind teammate running back AJ Dillon (28) during an 8-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 15 carries during week one. This week in a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears, the pair of running backs had at least 15 carries apiece to carry the Packers to their first win.

“The thing we have talked about is being a spark. When you run somebody over, you break a long run, you can see the energy from the sideline,” Jones said.

Jones had 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one of them a receiving touchdown, in the game, but AJ Dillon was waiting to hype his teammate up after each play.

“We are literally each other’s cheerleaders. I’m over there like, ‘let’s go,’ screaming and saying things. Like. We energize each other and we feed off that,” Dillon said.

“AJ cares about me, and I care about him. We’ll lay all out for each other,” Jones said.

That was clear when Jones crossed the plane for his receiving touchdown. Blocking ahead of him was his teammate, AJ Dillon.

“For me, that being my brother. To be able to block for him in the endzone. It’s awesome, it’s an awesome feeling,” Dillon said.

“AJ does it all. He catches it, he can block. He was blocking their starting middle linebacker, [Roquan Smith], on that,” Jones added.

But afterward, AJ Dillon went up behind Jones and patted him on the back. Jones posed for the camera, with no celebration from the pair

“I told him he better celebrate with me next time, he better celebrate with me next time,” Dillon said with a laugh as Jones apologized in the background.

Dillon said he will have a celebration planned the next time they score together, but as for what it will be, it will likely be a surprise.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill
Chad Myszka
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
1 person dead in Lincoln County motorcycle crash
Wausau Police said a student and teacher got into a physical fight on Sept. 14
Wausau School District, police investigating fight between student and teacher captured by cellphone video
A 74-year-old Plover man was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for aiding in the...
Plover tax preparer gets 8 months prison for filing fraudulent business deductions

Latest News

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs from Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas...
Packers top Bears 27-10 to win first game of the season
Nolan Bulmahn with Highlights from UWSPs Win
Nolan Bulmahn with Highlights from UWSPs Win
Colby football celebrates after beating Edgar.
Hilight Zone Week 5: Colby nabs statement win over Edgar in the game of the week
Merrill V.S. Wausau East
Bluejays face off against Lumberjacks on volleyball court