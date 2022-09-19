Running backs 1A and 1B lead the Packers offense

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 15 carries during week one. This week in a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears, the pair of running backs had at least 15 carries apiece to carry the Packers to their first win.

“The thing we have talked about is being a spark. When you run somebody over, you break a long run, you can see the energy from the sideline,” Jones said.

Jones had 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one of them a receiving touchdown, in the game, but AJ Dillon was waiting to hype his teammate up after each play.

“We are literally each other’s cheerleaders. I’m over there like, ‘let’s go,’ screaming and saying things. Like. We energize each other and we feed off that,” Dillon said.

“AJ cares about me, and I care about him. We’ll lay all out for each other,” Jones said.

That was clear when Jones crossed the plane for his receiving touchdown. Blocking ahead of him was his teammate, AJ Dillon.

“For me, that being my brother. To be able to block for him in the endzone. It’s awesome, it’s an awesome feeling,” Dillon said.

“AJ does it all. He catches it, he can block. He was blocking their starting middle linebacker, [Roquan Smith], on that,” Jones added.

But afterward, AJ Dillon went up behind Jones and patted him on the back. Jones posed for the camera, with no celebration from the pair

“I told him he better celebrate with me next time, he better celebrate with me next time,” Dillon said with a laugh as Jones apologized in the background.

Dillon said he will have a celebration planned the next time they score together, but as for what it will be, it will likely be a surprise.

