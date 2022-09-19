News and First Alert Weather App
Police looking for missing Lac du Flambeau man

Harvey La Belle
Harvey La Belle(Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAD DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in locating a missing Lac du Flambeau man.

Harvey La Belle, 84, was last seen on Sunday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. When family members went to check on La Belle Monday morning, he was gone. He was last seen wearing a black and dark green flannel shirt and blue jeans. La Belle is 5′10″ and weighs 165lbs with brown eyes and white hair. La Belle likes to walk around the town of Lac du Flambeau. Family members have checked the places he normally frequents and have not been able to find him. He has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you have any information, please contact the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441.

