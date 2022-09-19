Packers lead Bears at halftime 24-7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers

Green Bay opened their night on offense, and productively at that. A 13-play, over six-minute drive, ended in points, albeit a Mason Crosby 40-yard field goal.

The Bears punched right back. Highlighted by a pitch-and-catch from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown, Chicago answered with a touchdown on their first drive, thanks to a three-yard touchdown run by Fields. The Bears led 7-3 after a quick first quarter.

The Packers kept their offensive momentum going into the second quarter. Another balanced drive resulted in more points, this time a touchdown as Aaron Jones broke loose for a 15-yard touchdown carry. Green Bay regained the lead 10-7.

Jones wasn’t finished there. Late in the second quarter, driving in the red zone, Jones reached paydirt for a second time as he raced in after an Aaron Rodgers touch pass for eight yards.

From there, it was the receivers’ turn to get in on the fun. Running the two-minute drill, Rodgers hit Allen Lazard on a dart for his first touchdown catch of the year from five yards, extending the Packers’ lead to 24-7.

Jones leads the way offensively with 82 total yards and two scores. Aaron Rodgers is 13-19 for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Stay tuned to wsaw.com for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.