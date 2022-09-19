‘Kelly Castle’ draws thousands to Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The gates to ‘Kelley Castle’ in Tomahawk open one weekend a year to the public. Sunday the 18th, the last day open in 2022, drew in thousands of visitors.

“Probably had two thousand visitors by noon yesterday,” said Pete Kelley, the owner and builder of ‘Kelley Castle.’

Matthew Bergquist, more fondly known as ‘Matthew the Eagle’ around the castle, comes with the ‘Nights of the North’ every year to entertain the guests.

“This is one of my favorites to come here for the weekend,” said Bergquist.

Bergquist said he often sees repeat visitors.

“People that have been coming back over the years to see the progress that Pete has made,” said Bergquist.

The castle is still in progress. Pete Kelley, the owner of ‘Kelley Castle,’ has been working on it since 1987. But the land has been in his family since the 1890′s. He said he decided to create the castle when he was 19 years old and he hasn’t stopped working on it since.

“Now I just look at one thing that I’m going to get done each year and that’s what I work on,” said Kelley.

His daughter plans to eventually take on the quest for him, so it stays in his family. But, Kelley said people can enjoy it while it’s a work in progress. He enjoys seeing the magic the castle brings to the kids.

“They go see the kind and they are knighted and they document it and it’s fun for them,” said Kelley.

If you missed it this year, mark your calendars for the same weekend as the Tomahawk Fall Ride next year.

