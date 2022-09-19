First Alert Weather: Big pattern change on the way heading into the Fall Season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A brief warming trend to start the work week off before a sharp drop in temperatures arrive at the end of the week. Dense fog and clouds Monday morning will lift and clear out of the area mid-morning. Mostly sunny skies for much of the day with highs warming towards the 80s.

A few frontal systems make way through the region this work week. Chance for an isolated to scattered shower or brief thunderstorm to occur heading into Tuesday morning as a warm front arrives from the southwest late Monday. Though, the coverage area is not expected to be wide. Decreasing chances for rain throughout the day. Expect warm and humid air to filter back into the area; daytime highs warm into the low 80s. Unlikely chances of severe storms developing with the front.

Showers or storms could develop ahead of a lifting warm front. (WSAW)

A powerful cold front will cause a sharp drop in temperatures beginning Wednesday. Daytime highs will struggle to warm towards the upper 60s. Slight chance for a shower to develop as the cold front moves through the region throughout the day, but chances remain low at this time.

Tracking possible Frost to develop at the end of the week as morning lows may drop into the upper 30s Thursday. (WSAW)

The First Day of Fall is Thursday, and Mother Nature looks to get into the fall spirit. North-Central Wisconsin could see morning temperatures as low as the mid to upper 30s. Most locations will drop down into the 30s by daybreak Friday, with several areas possibly seeing their first frost of the season . Daytime highs will warm, but remain below average in the upper 50s.

Tracking possible Frost to develop at the end of the week as morning lows may drop into the mid-30s Friday. (WSAW)

The Fall Equinox arrives Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 8:03 PM Central Time. Following the Fall Equinox, the days will become shorter as we start to see less daylight. The sun will continue to rise and later, while after dark hours continue to arrive earlier. This ends following the Winter Solstice on December 21, 2022, where days then become longer.

The official start of the fall season arrives Thrusday evening (WSAW)

