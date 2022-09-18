Wisconsin homeowner kills intruder after being attacked

News and First Alert Weather App
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant.

Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes.

The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner.

Police said “the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.”

Police did report details of how the homeowner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.

