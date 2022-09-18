First Alert Weather: Cool & cloudy to end the weekend. Tracking a sharp drop in temperatures later in the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mainly dry and cloudy weather to end the weekend Sunday. A cold front swiping through the Badger State may trigger some spotty showers but will be low impact for the region. A brief warm-up to start the upcoming work week, but tracking a possible 20-degree temperature drop heading into the start of the Fall Season Thursday.

The frontal passage Sunday will rebound daytime highs to the mid-70s, and allow for breezy west/southwest winds to flow through the region at 15-20 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies with times of filtered sunshine for the morning, then some breaks in clouds for the afternoon. Can’t rule out a spotty shower or two developing behind the cold front Sunday evening. If any spotty precipitation develops, plan for showers to be brief, light, and isolated.

Clouds will begin to clear Sunday night into Monday as a high-pressure system moves in following the front. Overnight lows fall into the low 50s. Expect patchy fog to develop Monday morning. Quiet and sunny weather returns to start the work week off with highs warming near the mid to upper 70s.

A few frontal systems make way through the region this work week. Chance for an isolated to scattered shower or brief thunderstorm to occur heading into Tuesday morning as a warm front arrives from the southwest late Monday. Though, the coverage area is not expected to be wide. Decreasing chances for rain throughout the day. Expect warm and humid air to filter back into the area; daytime highs warm into the low 80s. Unlikely chances of severe storms developing with the front.

A powerful cold front will cause a sharp drop in temperatures beginning Wednesday. Daytime highs will struggle to warm towards the upper 60s. Slight chance for a shower to develop as the cold front moves through the region throughout the day, but chances remain low at this time.

The First Day of Fall is Thursday, and Mother Nature looks to get into the fall spirit. North-Central Wisconsin could see morning temperatures as low as the mid to upper 30s. If this holds true, the area is looking at frost developing during the early morning hours of Thursday and Friday. Daytime highs will warm, but remain below average in the upper 50s.

The Fall Equinox arrives Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 8:03 PM Central Time. Following the Fall Equinox, the days will become shorter as we start to see less daylight. The sun will continue to rise and later, while after dark hours continue to arrive earlier. This ends following the Winter Solstice on December 21, 2022, where days then become longer.

