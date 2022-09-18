1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill

TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An 8-year-old boy is dead and four other people were injured in a crash on Hwy 17 in the Town of Merrill Saturday night. The crash happened near Sunset Road just before 7:30 p.m.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, a pickup truck headed south on Hwy 17 crossed the center line and hit another pickup truck the in the northbound lane. The vehicles collided head-on. There were four people in the northbound vehicle. According to State Patrol, the driver, a 42-year-old Gleason man, and a 9-year-old female passenger from Gleason were taken to a Merrill hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 37-year-old Gleason woman, suffered critical injuries and was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The fourth passenger, an 8-year-old Gleason boy, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 41-year-old Merrill man, was also injured in the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. After being medically cleared, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the southbound vehicle was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked on a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction. The crash remains under investigation and more charges are possible.

That portion of Hwy 17 was closed for hours while crews investigated. It reopened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Wisconsin DOT.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Merrill Fire and Ambulance, Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders, Wausau EMS and Life Link Helicopter.

