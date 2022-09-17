News and First Alert Weather App
‘Women in Aviation Day’ at Downtown Wausau Airport

Inspiring women to learn about aviation.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - EAA Chapter 640′s inaugural Women In Aviation Day took place on Saturday at Wausau Downtown Airport.

The event aimed to get more women involved in recreational and professional aviation. Children had the chance to participate in ‘Young Eagle Flights’ by going for airplane rides, while other aviation organizations gave information about their programs.

‘Wausau RC Sports’ was one of many organizations at the event.

More women have been getting involved in aviation, including model RC planes according to one member.

”We’re also noticing a large increase in female membership,” said Michael Carson, Wausau RC Sports.

Jessica Schaefer said she’s also seen more interest in young women when it comes to engineering relating to aviation.

“I hope today that the girls that come here and see this, it plants a seed where they say that’s something that I can do, I’ve seen other women doing it, I’ve seen other girls doing it, and I belong there,” said Jessica Schaefer, Learn Build Fly and Civil Air Patrol.

Schaefer’s father inspired her love for aviation when she was a toddler. Now she has three daughters of her own and hopes they all consider a career in some form of aviation.

If you’re interested in learning more about aviation you can contact Learn Build Fly or the Downtown Wausau Airport.

If you’re interested in joining Wausau RC Sports, check out their Facebook page.

