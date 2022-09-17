Sandy’s Bark Park expansion to open in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Sandy’s Bark Park in Rib Mountain is almost done installing new fencing for its Phase 2 expansion.

The official ribbon cutting is happening on Thursday, October 6 at 4:00 p.m.

Matt Scheuers is a former Rib Mountainer who’s back visiting friends.

He brings his first-ever dog Duke from Iowa to enjoy Sandy’s Bark Park for the first time.

“I am really excited for the expansion. When I used to live here, I thought to myself, If I ever have a dog, I want to come here,” Scheuers said.

Rib Mountain’s plans to expand the park have been in the works for about two years. Officials are excited to see it finally realized.

“We’re hoping the fencing will be done in the next week or so, and then the gates, on the schedule, it looks like it’s going to be the end of September,” said Town Administrator Gaylene Rhoden.

They’ve been using fundraising efforts like community donations, Go Fund Me, and the Rib Mountain Community Foundation to provide the space for people living in the area. The Austin Living Trust donated all the land.

“We also apply for grants. We were unsuccessful, unfortunately, with the Petsafe Grant for some of the amenities here,” Rhoden said.

Rhoden says they’re optimistic all their plans will be realized. She says the park has been a huge success so far and expects visitors to double.

The next stage of the project is to get a fully paved parking lot off Thrush Avenue where the entrance to Phase 2 is located.

Between paving, lighting and utilities, it will cost about another $100,000.

“We’ll continue to apply for those grants and other grant opportunities that will allow us to make this park happen,” Rhoden said.

