Hilight Zone Week 5: Colby nabs statement win over Edgar in the game of the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Week five of the Hilight Zone brought the busiest week, with eleven games on the docket. Colby beat Edgar in the game of the week, Marshfield upset Wausau West while Auburndale kept their stout defense in tact.

In the game of the week, Colby traveled to Edgar, who was ranked first in the WFCA poll in Division 1. Colby, ranked fifth in Division 5, set out to prove why they were the reigning state champions. After Edgar took an early lead on a Kohlbe Weisenberger touchdown, a Hornet interception gave Colby the spark they needed. Tucker Meyer found Nathanial Robida for a touchdown to tie the game.

The next play on the ensuing drive, Edgar is picked off by Meyer for his second interception of the half. Not too much later in the quarter, Caden Healy walked into the end zone to make it 16-6 at halftime. The Hornets continued their control of play, with Meyer throwing another touchdown to Caden Healy. Colby wins, 32-6, to move to 5-0 on the season.

“We’ve been wanting to prove people wrong all year, especially Edgar over there, but we came to their homecoming and we beat ‘em,” Meyer said.

“Everyone said that when you got a team as good the grade above us, that we’re just going to have a down year, but we’re here to prove them wrong. We don’t listen to none of that. We’re just here to play football,” Healy said.

Elsewhere in the Marwood, Marathon throttled #10 Abbotsford at home, 56-12. Auburndale continued their shutout streak, beating Pittsville 29-0. They have only allowed eight points in the season. Assumption beat Iola-Scandinavia 49-8, Pacelli beat Rosholt 45-8 and Amherst shutout Spencer-Columbus 54-0.

In the Wisconsin Valley Conference, Wausau West was undefeated going into their Friday home game against Marshfield, not to mention occupying a #10 ranking in Division 1. However, the Tigers came in ready to play. Trevor Foemmel had a rushing touchdown in the upset win 28-24. The big win for the Tigers moves them to 3-0 in Valley play.

Elsewhere, in the VFA, the D.C. Everest Evergreens were back on their home turf welcoming in the SPASH Panthers. Thanks to a nice night by quarterback Jack Bobinski, the Trees cruised to a 44-16 win, topping the Panthers.

Lastly, Wisconsin Rapids squeaked out a road win at Hortonville 17-14. It got tight late, but the Red Raiders were able to secure a solid road conference win.

In Great Northern Conference play, Lakeland looking for their first conference dub of the year on the road in Merrill. The T-birds left no doubt in their first GNC victory of the year. Lakeland soars past the Bluejays 44-6 for the comfortable win.

Keeping in Lincoln County, Tomahawk off to a 3-1 start on the year, they played host to Oconto Falls. A tight ball game needed overtime to finish, but the road team got the win as Oconto Falls edged out the Hatchets 20-17.

Finally, in eight-player, the defending state champion Newman Catholic Cardinals sit high atop the state rankings. They took a trip south to Port Edwards for a matinee with the Blackhawks. The Cardinals continued their undefeated campaign without too much of a problem as they win on the road 57-12.

