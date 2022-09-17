News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers possibe early Sunday

Warm and humid through the weekend with chances for scattered showers or storms at times. Periods of dry weather expected at times as well.
First Alert Weather
By Mark Holley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Showers and storms are possible early Sunday morning. A weak cold front will provide the spark needed for the storms. A few storms could be strong, with wind gusts around 35 mph.

Sunday is mostly cloudy with scattered chances of showers or a storm during the morning hours. The wet weather may also affect the Packers game Sunday night in Green Bay. It will all depend on how slowly the cold front will be moving through the area from Sunday into Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

Sunshine returns just in time to start the new work week on Monday. Highs in the low 80s. There is a chance Monday night of passing showers or a storm. Tuesday is partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

