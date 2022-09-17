News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

BBB warns against ‘Grandparent Scam’

(WSAW)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While college students are moving away from home, scammers are calling senior citizens and impersonating their grandchildren.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is seeing a rise in reports of “grandparent scams,” where scammers are pretending to be a child, grandchild or friend in an attempt to get the called party to wire money.

Scammers posing as relatives are claiming they are in difficult situations and that they need money immediately. Some reported scams involve the scammer saying they have been arrested, mugged or hospitalized, the BBB says.

A Missouri woman reported a call involving a scammer claiming to be her grandson. The scammer said he had been jailed after a car accident and asked for $9,500 for attorney fees. The woman then received a call from a man posing as her son’s public defender.

The BBB urges people not to let their guard down and to follow these tips to avoid being scammed:

  • Be aware of the red flags that typically include the caller saying they are in trouble and asking the called party not to tell their family about the call.
  • Instead of reacting emotionally, stay calm and contact other members of the family to determine if the call is legitimate.
  • Ask the caller a personal question without disclosing too much information. Families can consider creating a secret code to use during a true emergency.
  • Do not wire money if you aren’t certain of the recipient’s identity.
  • Students should regularly communicate with their family, especially about travel plans.
  • Report the scam to the BBB.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police said a student and teacher got into a physical fight on Sept. 14
Wausau School District, police investigating fight between student and teacher captured by cellphone video
Motorcycle crash
1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County
Chad Myszka
Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash
You must be 21 or older to buy THC products in Wood County.
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”

Latest News

Colby football celebrates after beating Edgar.
Hilight Zone Week 5: Colby nabs statement win over Edgar in the game of the week
Phase 2 of Dog Park to Open
Phase 2 of Dog Park to Open
Fund raising for Sandy's Bark Park
Sandy’s Bark Park expansion to open in Rib Mountain
Packers kickoff weekend sign
Busy weekend in Green Bay for Packers home opener