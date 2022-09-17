News and First Alert Weather App
1 person dead in Lincoln County motorcycle crash

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County Saturday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a report of a crash on County Rd A in the Town of Bradley around 10:00 a.m. The crash involved four motorcycles. When crews arrived they found four people were injured. Investigators say two motorcycles were southbound and preparing to turn when two other southbound motorcycles collided with them.

One person was not breathing when emergency crews arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to Tomahawk Aspirus Hospital for treatment. A third person was also taken to Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital and then flown for further treatment by Life Link. The last person was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for treatment.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County EMS, Oneida County EMS, Tomahawk Fire Department, Life Link, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Lincoln County Highway Department.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a crash reconstruction. The crash remains under investigation.

