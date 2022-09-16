Wausau School District investigating fight between student, teacher captured by cellphone video

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District said it is reviewing a concerning incident, between a student and a teacher, at Wausau East High School.

A press release from the district stated it is doing a thorough investigation right now. No other information was released.

NewsChannel 7 has obtained a copy of the video which shows a teacher and student in a physical altercation. Due to the ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing the video at this time.

