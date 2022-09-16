News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

U.W. Health doctor helps lead research on risks, benefits of kids using social media

The doctor is co-director of the project by the American Academy of Pediatrics
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Academy of Pediatrics announced a new center this week aimed at looking at the risks and benefits of youth using social media. One of the co-directors is a doctor at U.W. Health Kids.

Dr. Megan Moreno, an adolescent medicine physician, says it’s important parents engage with their kids on their online habits.

“I think a parent can be reassuring, that ‘you’re here with me now, you’re safe.’ Also talk with them about how social media is a place where people can share all kinds of information and that information may or may not be true,” Moreno said.

The announcement came the same week several schools in our area increased their police presence due to a social media threat, which investigators determined came from outside the area and wasn’t credible.

As we reported Wednesday, Appleton, North Fond du Lac and Oshkosh school districts reacted to the threat. Several students shared a social media post to an app called “Speak Up, Speak Out,” which is operated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The Oshkosh superintendent said his district received 45 to 50 tips about the alleged threat.

Oshkosh schools told us it had extra officers present Thursday as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You must be 21 or older to buy THC products in Wood County.
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
Delta 8
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
Rib View Cafe
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

Latest News

Alec Knapkavage celebrates a touchdown for Antigo football.
Antigo football wins bell game, Merrill volleyball comes back to beat Wausau East
Merrill V.S. Wausau East
Merrill V.S. Wausau East
Annual Fall Ride Returns to Tomahawk
Annual Fall Ride Returns to Tomahawk
Showers with a chance of a storm Friday night.
First Alert Weather: Chances for showers, storms this weekend