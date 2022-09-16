News and First Alert Weather App
Search for chase suspect following HWY 29 crash

Chad Myszka
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from Marathon County for a man heading west on Highway 29 who was possibly armed and suicidal. Law enforcement officers spotted the vehicle near County Highway XX and Highway 29.

A chase began near Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd. and lasted until County Highway T, and was stopped due to high speeds. After the chase ended, there was a report of a three vehicle crash on Highway 29 west of 90th Street. The person law enforcement officers were pursuing was involved in the crash. Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says the suspect ran off, jumped a fence, and was seen heading into a corn field.

The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau, Wis.

An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.

The people in the other two vehicles are expected to be okay, according to Sheriff Kowalczyk. Authorities used drones and dogs to find Myszka, but he is still at large. If you see him, call 911.

Chad Myszka
HWY 29 crash
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- An emergency alert was sent out to people in Chippewa County Friday. The Alert says there is a dangerous man in the vicinity of the Chippewa County area possibly in a red and white shirt. Shelter in place, close windows, lock doors, and secure vehicles. If you see the suspicious subject call 911. Shelter in place.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in a social post says there has been a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 29. People are asked to avoid the area.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says in a social post via their Facebook Page, if possible, avoid the area of State Highway 29 Eastbound at County Highway T. There has been a multi-vehicle crash and the area will be shut down until further notice.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY CRASH HIGHWAY 29
Highway 29 Multi-Vehicle Crash
