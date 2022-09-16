News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A music teacher in Florida has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after he had sexual contact multiple times with a 15-year-old student, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.

The student’s father signed the teen up for guitar lessons with Troche in March at the Music Showcase store in Tampa. The student attended guitar lessons once a week with Troche.

The sheriff’s office said the sexual abuse began in June and continued through this month.

Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said his office will continue to seek justice in the case.

“It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions,” Chronister said in a statement.

The sheriff believes there may be more victims of Troche and asks them to call 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You must be 21 or older to buy THC products in Wood County.
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
Motorcycle crash
1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County
Wausau Police said a student and teacher got into a physical fight on Sept. 14
Wausau School District, police investigating fight between student and teacher captured by cellphone video
Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge
Well-known Wausau restaurant set to close Friday
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”

Latest News

FILE - A poster advertising "The Phantom of the Opera," is displayed on the shuttered Majestic...
Reports: ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to close on Broadway
Taco Beef Nuggets recipe from the Wisconsin Beef Council
Beefy, cheesy recipe that's fun to make and enjoy with your kids
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say
Altercation between teacher, student at Wausau East High School being investigated
Altercation between teacher, student at Wausau East High School being investigated