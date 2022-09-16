News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ to be sentenced Friday in Dodge County

(Dodge County Detention Facility)
By The Associated Press and WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP/WSAW Staff) - The mother of a baby girl whose body was found in a trash bag more than a decade ago is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

In April, Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a child.

“Baby Theresa” was found April 29, 2009, in the Village of Theresa. Her mother, Luttinen of Milwaukee was charged in February 2022. Dodge County authorities said DNA samples from the baby helped them track down Luttinen.

Tests determined the baby was likely stillborn.

The infant’s body was found about 3 miles from what is now Interstate 41. About a month after the baby was discovered, community members paid for her burial and held a funeral.

Luttinen’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You must be 21 or older to buy THC products in Wood County.
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
Rib View Cafe
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge
Well-known Wausau restaurant set to close Friday
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Delta 8
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC

Latest News

Wausau Hosts Central Wisconsin Book Festival
Wausau Hosts Central Wisconsin Book Festival
Central WI Book Festival
Marathon County Public Library gears up for Central Wisconsin Book Festival
Wausau Hosts Central Wisconsin Book Festival
Wausau Hosts Central Wisconsin Book Festival
A 74-year-old Plover man was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for aiding in the...
Plover tax preparer gets 8 months prison for filing fraudulent business deductions