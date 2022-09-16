Marathon County Public Library gears up for Central Wisconsin Book Festival

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Book Festival is set to take place September 21 -25. For the Festival’s sixth year, nearly 30 events are scheduled in Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, and Stevens Point.

Dan Richter with the Marathon County Public Library stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share more information about the event.

“We have collaborated with the Portage County Library in Stevens Point and the McMillan Memorial Library in Wisconsin Rapids,” he said. “There are workshops for writing, there are book talks, there are poetry events, we have the Downtown Poetry Walk here in Wausau that people can do all month long. Some of them are online viz Zoom, some are in person in Point or Rapids, or here in Wausau. There’s a lot going on in those five days, and people should check it out.”

More information on the events that make up the Central Wisconsin Book Festival, including a full schedule, can be found on the festival’s website.

