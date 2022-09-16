News and First Alert Weather App
Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV. Johnson, a two-term incumbent, said he also agreed to televised debates hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and WISN-TV in Milwaukee.

Barnes said he had agreed to appear at a forum hosted by the Main Street Alliance and the Wisconsin Farmers Union, groups that typically align with Democrats.

Typically, challengers to incumbents like to debate as many times as possible in order to raise their profile and get more earned media. It is unusual for an incumbent to agree to more televised debates than a challenger.

Johnson accused Barnes of hiding from him.

“Depending on what we can agree on, I’d do three,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Johnson as saying. “I’d do three. I’ll do two. I’ll do one. I can’t force the other guy out of hiding.”

NewsChannel 7′s Emily Davies and Dale Ryman have been selected to be a part of the WBA’s Oct. 7 U.S. Senate Debate, which will air on WZAW-TV. Davies will be on the new data team behind the scenes, and Ryman will be on the question panel. That debate will be moderated by veteran television debate moderator and WBA Hall of Fame inductee Jill Geisler.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

