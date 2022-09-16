First Alert Weather: Dry and wet at times over the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dry conditions featuring some sun to kick off Friday morning. Sunshine will fade to clouds towards the afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or an isolated storm later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. On and off rain showers Saturday through Sunday.

A low pressure will move in Friday evening and trigger showers and storms for the PM hours of Friday (WSAW)

Some Friday night high school football games may see showers or a thunderstorm. A majority of locations could end up staying dry, but it would be a good idea to bring along the rain gear in case you end up being impacted by showers. Keep tabs on all of this with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures Friday evening for the games will go from the 70s into the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend will not be a wash out, but will have considerable cloudiness both day. There is a chance on Saturday of showers or a storm, with the best odds of wet weather being Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday is mostly cloudy with scattered chances of showers or a storm during the morning hours. The wet weather may also affect the Packers game Sunday night in Green Bay. It will all depend on how slowly the cold front will be moving through the area from Sunday into Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

A chance of showers or a storm, especially during the first half of the game on Sunday night. (WSAW)

Sunshine returns just in time to start the new work week on Monday. Highs in the low 80s. There is a chance Monday night of passing showers or a storm. Tuesday is partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

