Fall Ride motors into Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk is holding its first full-scale Fall Ride for motorcycle enthusiasts since the start of COVID-19.

Biker Roger Zygarlicke showed up with his wife and friends to take part for their sixth year, enjoying the late summer Northwoods atmosphere.

“It’s all about scenery, first of all. We take beautiful rides up around the lakes,” Zygarlicke said.

Over the years the Fall Ride has evolved into a regional event, centered in but not limited to Tomahawk . Chamber of Commerce Director Sherry Hulett says it brings tourists and revenue to the whole area.

“We’ve got parties going on to the north, we’ve got parties going on to the south, We’ve got downtown, we’ve got Sera Park, so it is truly a Northwoods Fall Ride, not just Tomahawk anymore,” Hulett said.

Hulett says the crowd is a respectful, polite bunch. They usually don’t have to worry about any extra security issues.

In fact, for attendees it’s more like an extended family reunion. Zygarlicke says that bond is one of the biggest draws of the weekend.

“We met a couple yesterday and went riding with them this morning. I ride with my wife, and honestly she talks about getting her own bike, and I say no, because I like her on the back,” Zygarlicke said.

