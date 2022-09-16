News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Fall Ride motors into Tomahawk

Harley Davidson display at Fall Ride
Harley Davidson display at Fall Ride(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk is holding its first full-scale Fall Ride for motorcycle enthusiasts since the start of COVID-19.

Biker Roger Zygarlicke showed up with his wife and friends to take part for their sixth year, enjoying the late summer Northwoods atmosphere.

“It’s all about scenery, first of all.  We take beautiful rides up around the lakes,” Zygarlicke said.

Over the years the Fall Ride has evolved into a regional event, centered in but not limited to Tomahawk .  Chamber of Commerce Director Sherry Hulett says it brings tourists and revenue to the whole area.

“We’ve got parties going on to the north, we’ve got parties going on to the south, We’ve got downtown, we’ve got Sera Park, so it is truly a Northwoods Fall Ride, not just Tomahawk anymore,” Hulett said.

Hulett says the crowd is a respectful, polite bunch.  They usually don’t have to worry about any extra security issues.

In fact, for attendees it’s more like an extended family reunion.  Zygarlicke says that bond is one of the biggest draws of the weekend.

“We met a couple yesterday and went riding with them this morning.  I ride with my wife, and honestly she talks about getting her own bike, and I say no, because I like her on the back,” Zygarlicke said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You must be 21 or older to buy THC products in Wood County.
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
Delta 8
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
Rib View Cafe
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

Latest News

Alec Knapkavage celebrates a touchdown for Antigo football.
Antigo football wins bell game, Merrill volleyball comes back to beat Wausau East
Merrill V.S. Wausau East
Merrill V.S. Wausau East
Annual Fall Ride Returns to Tomahawk
Annual Fall Ride Returns to Tomahawk
Showers with a chance of a storm Friday night.
First Alert Weather: Chances for showers, storms this weekend