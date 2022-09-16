Beer & Bacon Fest returns to Wausau on Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for the 5th Annual Beer & Bacon Fest. The event features endless beer and bacon samples.

Beer & Bacon Fest is Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $45 for attendees and include beer and bacon samples, along with a commemorative mug. Tickets for designated drivers are $20 each and include bacon samples and soda/water at the event. The event will also feature live music from the band Almost Normal.

Attendees must be 21 and over to attend.

The event has not happened since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event attendees should park in the lots along River Drive or the Oak Island parking lot. The lot directly in front of the venue is reserved for handicap parking.

The event is located at Isle of Ferns Park at 500 River Drive.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.