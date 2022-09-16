Antigo football wins bell game, Merrill volleyball comes back to beat Wausau East

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Antigo won the bell game over Rhinelander for the first time since 2018, while Merrill volleyball game back from down 2-0 to beat Wausau East at home in Thursday’s highlights.

In the 88th edition of the bell game between Rhinelander and Antigo football, Rhinelander took the early lead on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. But Antigo quickly flipped the script. Alex Knapkavage broke out for two touchdowns in the first half, one of them 67 yards, to vault the Red Robins ahead 14-7. They eventually won, 26-14.

Merrill volleyball fell down to Wausau East 2-0, but there was never a doubt in the Blue Jays. After a few hard-fought points, Chloe McRae hammered down the final point in set three. Merrill won the next two sets 25-19 and 16-14 to take their second Wisconsin Valley Conference win of the season.

