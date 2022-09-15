Wisconsin DHS recevies suicide prevention grant

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has received a five-year grant from the CDC to prevent suicide in Wisconsin.

The money will be used to reduce deaths in areas of the that with the highest rates of suicide through several strategies, including establishing partnerships with groups involved in mental health and suicide prevention, while also engaging with people who have experienced suicide loss, attempts, and ideation.

“This funding could not come at a more critical time. In the last 20 years, suicide in Wisconsin has increased 32%. Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the state, taking the lives of nearly 900 Wisconsin residents in 2020,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We cannot continue to lose our family, friends, or members of our communities to suicide. This landmark funding from the CDC will help save lives and save many from the unique and difficult pain of losing someone to suicide.”

The state will receive about $860,000 this year, with similar funding expected for the next four years.

People experiencing suicidal thoughts, mental health issues, or substance use disorders can call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. This line provides free and confidential help to callers of any age 24 hours a day and can be accessed by calling or texting 988, or using the chat feature available at https://www.988lifeline.org/.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.