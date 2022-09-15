Well-known Wausau restaurant set to close Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge will close its doors after almost 50 years as part of the Wausau community.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, owner Adam Jamgochian shared that Friday will be their last day. He invited people to join them for one last fish fry and stay for half-priced drinks after 10 p.m. He also said to stay tuned for new and exciting things happening on Grant Street.

According to the restaurant’s website, the Hiawatha dates back to 1903 and started as a bar for passengers aboard the Hiawatha train line. The Jamgochian family bought the bar in 1979.

