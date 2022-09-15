News and First Alert Weather App
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Authorities say the suspect approached a woman as she was getting her baby out of her car and demanded her keys. (OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Chick-Fil-A employees are known for their willingness to help, and apparently that even extends to stopping a carjacking.

Authorities in Florida say 43-year-old William Branch approached a woman Wednesday afternoon as she was getting her baby out of her car near a Chick-Fil-A in Fort Walton Beach.

Wielding a stick, Branch first demanded her keys then grabbed them from the waistband of her pants, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.
William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.(Source: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

The woman began screaming for help, and Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over. He was punched in the face by Branch then fought the suspect on the ground, authorities say, as other people ran over to help.

Gordon was not seriously injured in the incident, part of which was captured on video by a witness.

“A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!” posted the sheriff’s office on social media alongside the video.

Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. He had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt, according to Gordon.

Chick-Fil-A says it is relieved everyone is safe and proud of Gordon’s courage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

