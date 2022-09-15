News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP volleyball opens conference play with a win over UW-Stout

The #21 Pointers grabbed a home win over the Blue Devils in four sets
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UWSP volleyball entered Wednesday occupying the #21 ranking, sitting at 7-1 on the young season. They opened their conference season with more success by topping WIAC foe UW-Stout in four sets.

Ashley Kopp led the Pointers in kills with 21. Sydney Mosinski was the only other Pointer in double digits with ten. The Pointers also notched 11 aces as a team, five of which coming from Kelsie Belfiori.

UWSP next hits the road Friday for the Loras College Tournament in Dubuque, Iowa.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib View Cafe
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
Delta 8
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

UW Stout V.S. UWSP
UW Stout V.S. UWSP
Christian Watson at Packers rookie camp.
Lazard returns to practice as Green Bay receivers look to bounce back
Favre is included in the lawsuit for 3.2 million dollars along with his business partner Jake...
Text messages link Favre, welfare money, volleyball facility
Sydney and Sophia Coker celebrate a block for Athens volleyball.
Athens, Edgar volleyball pick up wins