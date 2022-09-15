UWSP volleyball opens conference play with a win over UW-Stout

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UWSP volleyball entered Wednesday occupying the #21 ranking, sitting at 7-1 on the young season. They opened their conference season with more success by topping WIAC foe UW-Stout in four sets.

Ashley Kopp led the Pointers in kills with 21. Sydney Mosinski was the only other Pointer in double digits with ten. The Pointers also notched 11 aces as a team, five of which coming from Kelsie Belfiori.

UWSP next hits the road Friday for the Loras College Tournament in Dubuque, Iowa.

