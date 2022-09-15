A space to sit, sip and study with cats opening soon in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) -Coming soon to Whitewater, community members will be able to get a cat with their coffee.

Looking to make a paw-sitive impact, BaristaCats Café will offer cats and humans alike a space to hang out, while offering cat adoptions.

The café has teamed up with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to bring same day adoptions, while having everything you need to bring home a new four-legged friend.

“I really can’t wait to see the smiles and the way that it changes the community because everybody is super-duper excited about it,” BaristaCats Café founder and owner Natalie Serna said.

There is no assigned seating in the ‘pawlor,’ so even with a reservation spots will be first-come, first-serve. At any given time, there will be 15 adoptable cats roaming about as well as five crew cats.

One-hundred percent of adoption fees will be going back to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, so the café will rely heavily on donations to keep the business afloat.

“They’re going to be supplying us the cats for adoption, as well as their vet care, food and litter which takes a substantial cost off of any cat café,” Serna explained.

If you’d like to find ways to donate to the café opening, paws-crossed, in October, see here.

If you’re watching and saw kitten Darrell Thursday morning, he is available for adoption! You can contact the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin at 608-752-5622.

