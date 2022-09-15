News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home

A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.
A mummified body was found inside a home being burglarized over the weekend.(File image courtesy: Bullhead City Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a mummified body found by police in the bathtub of a northwestern Arizona home as they investigated a burglary.

Bullhead City police said officers responding to a burglary in progress around 3:30 a.m. Saturday discovered 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the house.

They said there were pry marks on the door, indicating forced entry into the home, and that Walters had been going inside for days and taking clothing, purses and other items she allegedly planned to sell online.

Police said officers searched the house and found the body in the tub in a natural mummified state, which occurs when a corpse is exposed to very dry conditions that slow typical decomposition.

Police said Walters told officers she didn’t know the body was in the house.

It’s unknown how long the body was in the bathtub. Neighbors told police they believed that the house was vacant and that the homeowner may have moved away because they hadn’t been seen for about a year.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was trying to determine the cause of death.

Detectives found the homeowner’s birth certificate, credit cards, driver’s license and income tax paperwork during searches of Walters’ home and vehicle. She booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of burglary. Police said they are seeking additional charges after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession.

It was unclear Thursday if Walters has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
Rib View Cafe
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
You must be 21 or older to buy THC products in Wood County.
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

Latest News

Showers with a chance of a storm Friday night.
First Alert Weather: Chances for showers, storms this weekend
Sun mixed with clouds the rest of Thursday. Clouds more common Friday and this weekend with...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, arrives to visit a children's hospital in...
US hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine
FILE - This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of...
Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt gets jail term