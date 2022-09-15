News and First Alert Weather App
Marquette Poll shows tight race for Wis. governor, U.S. Senate

Key findings of the poll showed U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and Governor Tony Evers holding slim leads over their competitors.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday indicated a tight race for both governor and U.S. Senate, with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson inching ahead of his Democratic competitor Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

The poll reported that Johnson held 49% of the vote among likely voters, while Barnes was one percentage point behind with 48%. Researchers pointed out that when the previous poll was conducted in August, Johnson was behind Barnes by seven percentage points among likely voters.

Poll organizers noted that the vote results do include undecided voters who leaned to a candidate.

Table 1: Vote for U.S. Senate, Likely voters

BarnesJohnsonNeitherDon’t knowRefused
9/6-11/224849110
8/10-15/225245011

Among the candidates for governor, results found that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers remains in the lead among likely voters with 47%, while 44% favor Republican Tim Michels.

The poll also noted that independent candidate Joan Beglinger, who ended her campaign on Sept. 6 but will remain on the November ballot, was chosen by 5% of the likely voters. About 3% said they did not know who they favored.

Table 2: Vote for Wisconsin governor, Likely voters

EversMichelsBeglingerOtherDon’t knowRefused
9/6-11/2247445030
8/10-15/2248444021

Inflation was also a top concern among voters, with 70% of respondents saying they are “very concerned” about the topic. The topics that followed for that category were crime (61%), accurate vote count (56%) and public schools (56%).

This poll surveyed 801 registered Wisconsin voters from Sept. 6-11. It has a margin of error of +/-4.3% for the full sample and +/-4.9% for likely voters.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

