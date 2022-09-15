News and First Alert Weather App
Lincoln County may lose 4-H clubs

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County is looking at losing a lot of its community resources due to funding cuts. The county board is facing a $1.2 million deficit this year, and the $200,000 normally matched by the UW Extension is one of the areas they voted to cut.

One of the most prominent programs that would be lost altogether is 4-H funding throughout the county.

On Wednesday, they held a listening session on the county board’s four to one decision to de-fund their contribution to the UW Extension.

“I’ve been active for 35 years, I was a leader, my children are active in 4-H,” said community member and concerned parent Tricia Lezare.

The collaboration is called a hard match. The extension only gives the county their $200,000 contribution if the county has their half too, and that money goes to more than just 4-H.

“The UW Extension is the umbrella to many multiple programs throughout our community and counties. It supports those specialty programs like the STEM program, but it also supports children who don’t have food at home,” Lezare said.

One of the issues brought up at the meeting is keeping the communities in the county young and vibrant, an issue faced by many areas in north central Wisconsin.

" We want our children to come back. We want them to stay. I can’t imagine what our summer would look like without the fair. I can’t imagine what our month would look like throughout the year without our 4-H meeting,” Lezare said.

The board will hold its next meeting September 20. There they’ll go over the results of the community discussion and see if there are ways to put the money back in the budget.

