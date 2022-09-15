Lazard returns to practice as Green Bay receivers look to bounce back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - As Allen Lazard returned to the practice field for the Packers Wednesday, a lot of the conversation still swirled around the play of the receivers that were active Sunday.

Christian Watson’s big drop in the first quarter of Green Bay’s loss to Minnesota still echoes into this week, but he is now turning his focus to week two, and changing people’s perception of him.

“The mindset has been the same, we’re working to compete, we’re working to compete at a high level,” said Watson. “When opportunities come our way, we’re trying to be able to execute it and compete just like the vets.”

Watson ended his debut with two catches for 34 yards while disappearing during times in the game. However, those disappearances can’t happen. The young receivers are expected to play more like veterans.

“There’s also a bit of speed to that, as well,” said Watson. We’re trying to get acclimated as quickly as possible…because anybody can be out there at any moment.”

Speaking from experience, even Lazard knows it’s something that can be more mental than anything else.

“A lot of it is just confidence in yourself and being deliberate in your route and decision making,” said Lazard. “That way he’s able to read off of you.”

Aaron Rodgers had his visibly frustrated moments on Sunday, but this week at practice, the veteran quarterback has been preaching patience for his young rookie targets.

“It’s not throwing to older guys out there, it’s younger guys who are very talented who are going to make some great plays but not actually know what they’re doing at times,” said Rodgers.

As for Watson, he knows it’s time to focus on the task at hand.

“For us personally, we’ve already kind of slowed ourselves and saying, ‘If we want to have a better week this week, a better game this week, then we’ve got to be better the entire week,” said Watson.

The Packers play their home opener Sunday night, hosting the Chicago Bears.

