First Alert Weather: Rain chances move back in for the weekend

Warm and humid air returns Thursday and will last through the upcoming weekend. Showers and storms to arrive Friday through the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain chances return for the upcoming weekend. But first, a warm front will move through the Badger State Thursday, filtering in warm and humid air.

Increasing clouds ahead of a lifting warm front Thursday. Some sunshine may filter through clouds at times. Warmer highs near 80, with an increase in humidity. Winds will be breezy as the front moves through the state. Skies will appear hazy due to smoke from wildfires in western United States being tracked into the upper air and moving into much of the Great Lakes region. Smoke will be high enough where surface air quality won’t be affected. The haze will make for beautiful sunsets and sunrises.

The end of the work week and the upcoming weekend features chances for rain once again, but understand these chances do not mean a washout forecast, nor does it mean rain will be occurring in every location. Clouds continuing to increase throughout Friday. Friday afternoon may feature scattered showers across Central Wisconsin as a low-pressure approaches the state. A few storms will be likely to occur at some point during the evening or nighttime hours of Friday into Saturday. Plan for muggy weather Friday with highs in the 80s.

Scattered showers or storms will be possible in the area by Friday evening
A cold front will slowly track through the region over the upcoming weekend of September 17-18th, likely on Saturday. Chances for showers or storms to develop ahead of the front Saturday, but once again, rain will be on and off. While scattered rain is possible in some spots for Saturday, storms will likely develop during the evening hours on Saturday and linger into Sunday morning. Muggy with highs in the low to mid-80s Saturday. Falling temperatures possible for Sunday in wake of the cold front.

A cold front will trigger thunderstorms over the weekend.
