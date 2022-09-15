News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DOJ: Man killed by Adams Co. deputy had brandished a firearm

State officials released the name of the deputy and the man killed
(KTTC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice revealed new details Thursday afternoon on the officer-involved shooting in Adams Co. last week that left a 61-year-old man dead, including the names of both individuals involved.

The agency reports that the suspect, who was identified as Bryon Childers, had brandished a firearm at a deputy who responded to reports about the man walking along a road in the Town of Strongs Prairie right before the deputy fired and killed him.

According to the DOJ statement, investigators determined Adams Co. Deputy Jacob Bean caught up to Childers shortly before 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 6, along Cumberland Ave. As he arrived, Bean was told that Childers had active felony warrants and the six-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office tried to stop him.

The DOJ report states Childers “brandished a firearm,” which led to Bean firing. It did not indicate if the suspect has flashed a weapon or drew one.

Childers was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement noted investigators recovered a gun and the deputy was wearing a body cam at the time of the confrontation.

Deputy Jacob Bean
Deputy Jacob Bean(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)

Bean was placed on administrative leave, per department policy, immediately after the shooting. The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialists, and the Adams Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

State agents added all agencies, including the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office, have been cooperating with the inquiry. When they wrap up the investigation, the DOJ’s findings will be turned over to the Adams Co. District Attorney who will determine if any charges are warranted.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
Rib View Cafe
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
You must be 21 or older to buy THC products in Wood County.
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

Latest News

The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received at...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Showers with a chance of a storm Friday night.
First Alert Weather: Chances for showers, storms this weekend
Sun mixed with clouds the rest of Thursday. Clouds more common Friday and this weekend with...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form