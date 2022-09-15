News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Circus World prepares to retire elephants in 2023

The historic site Circus World in Baraboo made several announcements Tuesday, including the retirement of its elephants next summer.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The historic site Circus World in Baraboo made several announcements Tuesday, including the retirement of its elephants next summer.

“So the decision to retire the elephants has been five years in the making,” said director Scott O’Donnell. “This summer, looking towards the fifth year to make sure that would be doable for the species, we brought in an independent third-party vet, an elephant expert.”

O’Donnell says as the elephants aged, it became time to consider retirement, so each of the past five summers, specialists, veterinarians, and experts checked the animals to see if they would return the following year. O’Donnell says the elephants were cleared for one final season this past summer.

“This staff, this town, everyone who loves elephants will have a final year to celebrate this wonderful species,” said O’Donnell.

According to Circus World, elephants have been a part of the Baraboo community since 1888. Following their retirement on August 27th, they will head to the Endangered Ark Foundation in Oklahoma, joining a herd there. While animal acts will continue at Circus World, the elephants will not be replaced.

“In our sphere, there are no circus elephants that are really left in America that are of an age, that are of a condition that they would be part of our daily guest experience,” said O’Donnell.

The venue also announced restorations coming, powered by two $500,000 “Save America’s Treasures” grants. The buildings around Circus World will be restored, and a year-round performance center will be added to the grounds, along with the facilities for a circus school, training the next generation of acts.

“It’s exciting to look to the future, to welcome the next generation of learning the circus arts.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
Rib View Cafe
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
You must be 21 or older to buy THC products in Wood County.
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

Latest News

7 Things You Need to Know
7 Things You Need to Know
Investigating church abuse with GRACE.
“GRACE” aims to protect children in Christian communities
Listening session at the Lincoln County Service Center
Lincoln County may lose 4-H clubs
UW Stout V.S. UWSP
UWSP volleyball opens conference play with a win over UW-Stout