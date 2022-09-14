Wisconsin Rapids Man is Towman of the Year

News and First Alert Weather App
Nieman's Towing and Service(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Chris Nieman of Nieman’s Towing and Recovery in Wisconsin Rapids is getting one of the highest honors for someone in his industry.

American Towman magazine is naming Nieman “Towman of the Year.”

About a week ago, Chris Nieman got multiple envelopes sent to him from American Towman magazine.

He says at first he thought it was just a case of duplicates being sent by mistake.

“It turned out it was a different nomination sent in from nine different fire chiefs in our Wood County area,” Neiman said.

Those nominations were to name him Towman of the Year.

Wisconsin Rapids Fire Chief Todd Eckes says it’s because he’s always there when they need training for traffic accident response, something his father and grandfather did before him.

“The answer was always yes and the next question was always where and when and how many vehicles do you need? And they’d bring them out, they’d pick them up afterward, and we’d never see a bill for it,” Eckes said.

“We see it as a training for us also, just so we can learn together,” Nieman said.

Eckes says the relationship fire companies around north central Wisconsin have built with Nieman towing are paying off in ways they never expected.

“The nice thing about Chris is he’s always listening to the radio, and that’s all he has to do is hear is that there’s an instance where they’re going to need a tow truck where there’s a life and safety issue, he’s already rolling before he’s asked to start coming,” Eckes said.

Eckes says there is no one more deserving than Neiman for what he’s done for the community.

“The more we work with him, like he’s been doing, the safer our patients are going to be when we make those movements,” Eckes said.

Nieman will travel to Baltimore in November to receive the reward.

