News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau man charged with attempted murder pleads not guilty

Pao Vang facing charges of attempted homicide
Pao Vang facing charges of attempted homicide(Marathon County Jail)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man accused of firing a gun at a woman has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Pao Vang remains in the Marathon County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

On Sept. 3, Wausau Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4800 block of Rachel Lane around 11:50 p.m. The gunshot did not hurt anyone. When officers arrived at the home, police said Vang was gone and discovered a child was missing. Police said a short time later, police saw the suspect’s vehicle and pulled him over during a traffic stop. The child was found, and not hurt.

Vang is also charged with possession of THC, operating a firearm while intoxicated, operating under the influence, possession of a firearm and neglecting a child.

A judge also ruled there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib View Cafe
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Delta 8
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake sits down with Tony Langfellow
WATCH: Marshfield Mayor chats about upcoming events and new business news
94 veterans from north central Wisconsin pose for a picture in front of the Lincoln Memorial in...
WATCH: Stories from the Never Forgotten Honor Flight Mission 41
Brittany Dobbins Recaps Honor Flight
Brittany Dobbins Recaps Honor Flight
Brittany Dobbins Talks About Her Honor Flight Coverage
Brittany Dobbins Talks About Her Honor Flight Coverage