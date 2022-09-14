Wausau man charged with attempted murder pleads not guilty

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man accused of firing a gun at a woman has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Pao Vang remains in the Marathon County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

On Sept. 3, Wausau Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4800 block of Rachel Lane around 11:50 p.m. The gunshot did not hurt anyone. When officers arrived at the home, police said Vang was gone and discovered a child was missing. Police said a short time later, police saw the suspect’s vehicle and pulled him over during a traffic stop. The child was found, and not hurt.

Vang is also charged with possession of THC, operating a firearm while intoxicated, operating under the influence, possession of a firearm and neglecting a child.

A judge also ruled there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.