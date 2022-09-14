WATCH: Stories from the Never Forgotten Honor Flight Mission 41

News and First Alert Weather App
94 veterans from north central Wisconsin pose for a picture in front of the Lincoln Memorial in...
94 veterans from north central Wisconsin pose for a picture in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7′s Brittany Dobbins recaps the 41 mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Lorn Gordon was surprised by a visit from his sons at the Vietnam War Memorial
Marine veteran from Rib Lake remembers two names at Vietnam Memorial
