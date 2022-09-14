WATCH: Marshfield Mayor chats about upcoming events and new business news

News and First Alert Weather App
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been five months since Lois TeStrake was elected Marshfield Mayor. On Wednesday, she sat down with NewsChannel 7′s Tony Langfellow to discuss some of the upcoming events in the city.

Mayor TeStrake said the community is getting excited about this weekend’s Maple Fall Fest.

“It’s their 30th-anniversary, which doesn’t seem possible. I remember their first one. And they just keep getting stronger and stronger. Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon. All things maple. So if you’d like maple come out and join us for breakfast,” Mayor TeStrake explained.

The event is Saturday and Sunday at Wildwood Park & Zoo. Click here for full details. The event also includes kids activities and more than 150 vendors.

TeStrake also talked about the new development coming to the former site of Rose Bowl Lanes.

A timeline for demolition was immediately known, but TeStrake said the site will soon be home to a Tommy’s Carwash. She also said people will likely see a new restaurant and a retail space.

She also said Dave’s Guitar Shop will be moving. Right now the business is downtown on S. Central Avenue. He be moving a few blocks down into a larger location.

And coming up next month families will have the chance to celebrate Halloween during several events in Wenzel Plaza. TeStrake said the event ends with trick-or-treating and typically draws around 1,500 kids.

Going a little further into the year, TeStrake said a big change will be moving the holiday parade from the month of November to December.

If you’re looking for something to do in Marshfield, click here to see the events page on its website.

