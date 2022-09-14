News and First Alert Weather App
Threat at Wausau West “unsubstantiated”; students and staff are safe

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District says a threatening message on social media that appeared to be directed at Wausau West High School was unsubstantiated.

According to a press release from the district, a student at the school shared an image of the threat that mentioned ‘West’ with Wausau West’s school resource officer. Wausau Police immediately started an investigation and increased police presence at the school.

Through the investigation, it was revealed that Wausau West High School was not the only school to receive this threat. Other schools throughout the state with “West” in their name also received the threat.

