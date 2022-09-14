News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Text messages link Favre, welfare money, volleyball facility

Favre is included in the lawsuit for 3.2 million dollars along with his business partner Jake...
Favre is included in the lawsuit for 3.2 million dollars along with his business partner Jake Vanlandingham for 2.1 million dollars.(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - New court documents show the Mississippi governor in 2017 knew of a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a volleyball facility.

The building is at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played volleyball. Court documents filed Monday include text message exchanges between Favre and Nancy New, director of the nonprofit that had contracts with the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

In August 2017, New texted Favre that then-Gov. Phil Bryant was “on board” with payment to Favre to help fund the volleyball building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib View Cafe
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
Delta 8
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Text messages link Brett Favre, welfare money, university’s volleyball facility
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine. (WGME, DAVID SINCLAIR, CAMERON...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airborne shark lands on teen fishing in boat