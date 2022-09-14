Sun Prairie schools assure families Snapchat photo not credible, parents appreciate open communication

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District superintendent along with the heads of all three high schools assured families that a Snapchat post that spurred at least one person to call the district’s safety tip line is not a credible threat.

An email to students and their families early Wednesday morning described the post as showing two semi-automatic rifles and text that hinted at a threat to the school. The note explained the image was old and had been taken from another source.

The same photo, with various overlaying texts, have been reported to multiple other districts, it added.

In the email, Superintendent Brad Saron and the three principals indicated the Sun Prairie Police Department was alerted to the situation. According to the email, its investigators also determined there is no credible threat to schools in the district. Nevertheless, SPPD stepped up its presence at the schools on Wednesday.

Even though this threat is not considered credible, the superintendent and principal identified it as “a great example of cooperation between our community and our schools.” They urge anyone who sees or hears something that concerns them to contact authorities. The electronic tip line is available here.

Some parents felt the school district and SPPD handled the concerning social media situation well.

Chris Cunningham’s two children go to Sun Prairie East High School and he appreciated SPPD’s investigation and contribution to the email sent to parents.

“Usually these things are not a real threat and they need to understand that and feel comfortable going to school,” parent Chris Cunningham said. “And they [his children] know that if we felt it was a real threat involved that we wouldn’t send them to school. We would keep them at home and safe.”

Brittany Brazzel’s son is a freshman at East high and appreciated the in-depth email sent to parents. Brazzel said the email showed transparency between administrators and the community.

“We did want to make sure that he was comfortable because of the extra police presence. Sometimes that can be pretty traumatic to see that level of police involvement in your schools,” parent Brittany Brazzel said about sending their son to school on Wednesday. “Find the courage to talk to your kids openly and honestly about it. You don’t want them to pick up on any misinformation from social media, classmates, the rumor mill or whatever it may be. You control that narrative as a parent.”

The Oshkosh Police Department reported that several districts received threats on social media, but its investigation determined that the threat was from outside the area. The police department stated, in addition to the threat at Oshkosh West High School, similar instances were reported in Appleton.

While the police department in Oshkosh pointed out the images causing the threats were from outside of its area, it is not immediately clear if the image in these cases is the same one as reported in Sun Prairie.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.