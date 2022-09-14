Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A new ordinance in Wood County raises the age requirement to buy certain hemp products like Delta 8. It covers the entire county including schools. Which means students not following the new ordiance could face larger consequences.

While being under the influence of Delta 8 THC has always been prohibited on campus, the superintendent told me the new ordinance will make it easier to enforce.

“Kids impaired at school, that’s a problem, and frankly it doesn’t matter what compound it is,” said Craig Broeren, Superintendent of Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools.

That’s why Broeren worked with the Wood County Health Department and law enforcement to come up the an age restriction ordinance. Before it went into effect the district could still take action.

“We could suspend or potentially even expel students who are creating this unsafe environment,” said Broeren.

Under the new ordinance, law enforcement can now issue a citation in Wood County. But only in the county, people under 21 can buy and use some forms of THC legally in other parts of the state.

”You might have a student or parent indicate ‘well it’s totally legal so how can they get in trouble for having something legal?’ And that at least in Wood County will be addressed in terms of well it’s not. At least by county ordinance, it’s not,” said Broeren.

Not only is there an issue with what students are consuming, it’s how. Broren said students consume THC using vapes and candy like gummy bears and nerd ropes.

Wood County Health Department’s Public Health Specialist Jacob Wagner said the THC candy makes it more intriguing for kids.

“As adults we may not be interested in it, but to youth it’s much more exciting,” said Wagner.

“Research shows between that 14 and 20 age range is when they are most likely to experiment and most likely to develop some sort of substance use disorder in the future,” said Wagner.

Wagner said businesses that sell the products are key to enforcing the ordinance and keeping kids safe.

“Creating those barriers where someone can’t just come into a store that is under the age of 21 and purchase these products to experiment with, as an establishment you want to just check that ID make sure you’re following this and it will make a difference,” said Wagner.

