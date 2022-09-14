News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers meets with educators on teacher recruitment

Gov. Tony Evers meets with educators in Mazomanie.
Gov. Tony Evers meets with educators in Mazomanie.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As teacher shortages remain an ongoing issue, Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Mazomanie to hear from educators.

Evers joined other state leaders in visiting the Wisconsin Heights School District to hear updates from GROW scholarship winners. The program was designed to identify students in rural districts who want to be teachers one day and mentor them before they graduate.

Four school districts got a part of this state workforce innovation grant, including Wisconsin Heights, Cambridge, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Evers said this effort comes down to supporting the state’s workforce by meeting communities’ unique needs.

“The good news is all across the state there’s different views of how this is working, so that going forward we’re going to be able to pick out the best that work and continue to invest in ones that work,” Evers said.

Jordan Sinz, Wisconsin Heights School District Administrator, noted that research shows teachers who are interested in working in rural districts often went to one themselves.

“Really our vision is finding pathways and finding students who aspire to become educators and who then want to return to the communities that they grew up in and to help us have a stable pipeline of educators as we face challenges of providing high quality education to students in our respective districts,” said Sinz.

A graduate of a GROW district who receives a degree in education could receive up to $23,000 in scholarships.

