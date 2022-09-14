First Alert Weather: Pleasant mid-week weather before rain & storms arrive at the end of the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tracking the next chance for showers or storm by the end of the work week and possibly over the weekend. A low-pressure system will extend a warm front through the region Thursday. Showers or storms will be possible with the front, likely remaining in Northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will increase with the front and try to warm near 80 with mugginess increasing.

A warm front will arrive Thursday and bring in warmer air and showers in the north (WSAW)

A warm front will lift into the area by the end of the week and will bring warmer temperatures and chance for rain (WSAW)

Friday could be a carbon-copy of Thursday. Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers or storms to develop at some point during the day ahead of the low pressure system moving closer to the Badger State. Weather conditions Friday will likely be muggy following the warm front with highs in the 80s.

Showers or storms may develop Saturday evening ahead of a cold front Saturday (WSAW)

A cold front will try to track through the area at some point over the upcoming weekend of September 17-18th. This will bring chances for showers or storms either Saturday or Sunday. Depending on the timing of the front and the weather environment when the front arrives, storms could pose a severe threat. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

